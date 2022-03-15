Clearview AI: The Controversial Facial Recognition Tech That Ukraine Is Using

He told the agency that his company has a database of more than 2 billion images from the Russian social media service VKontakte.

While the use of a powerful facial recognition software could be of immense help in Ukraine's efforts against the Russian invasion, Clearview AI’s facial recognition technology has a controversial history.

The company managed to stay under the public radar until early 2020, after which its usage by US law enforcement was widely covered in the media.

Here's all you need to know about Clearview AI: