What is Starlink Satellite Internet? Will it Beat 5G?

Starlink — a revolutionary high speed satellite-based internet service backed by billionaire and Space X founder Elon Musk — could come to India soon.

As per a tweet by Musk on Twitter, the company is looking to bring Starlink to India in the near future.

OnsetDigital (@Tryonset) on Twitter asked Elon Musk about when Starlink services will launch in India. Musk replied, “Just figuring out the regulatory approval process."