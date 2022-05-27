ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk Sued by Twitter Investors for Alleged Stock Price Manipulation
Tesla owner Elon Musk was sued for delaying the disclosure of his stake in the company.
A lawsuit has been filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by Twitter investors, accusing him of attempting to sketch a drop in the social networking company's stock price.
According to the complainants, Musk, by delaying the disclosure of his stake in the company, is attempting to give himself an escape from his $44 billion buyout bid, or creating conditions conducive to the negotiation of the price, as per a report by news agency AFP.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
