Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event 2023 Tomorrow: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Apple iPhone 15 series 'Wonderlust' event will take place at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater in California.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event 2023 Tomorrow: Where To Watch Live Streaming?
The most anticipated Apple iPhone 15 launch event 2023 is all set to take place on Tuesday, 12 September 2023. While the big tech company has not revealed all the products that will be launched at the annual event, there are speculations that alongside iPhone 15 series, the latest Apple Watch series and iOS software updates may also be unveiled.

The Apple iPhone 15 launch event will be held under the tagline 'Wonderlust'. The Apple Wonderlust Event 2023 will take place at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater in California.

Let us read about the Apple launch event 2023 date, time, live streaming, and other details below.

Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Event Date 2023

The Apple iPhone 15 series launch event will be held on Tuesday, 12 September 2023.

Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Event Time 2023

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Event 2023 will start at 10:30 pm IST. The event is expected to last for almost 1.5 hours.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Event 2023?

Users can enjoy the live streaming of Apple iPhone 15 series on Apple TV app, official website of Apple (apple.com), and the official YouTube channel of the company.

Direct Link for Live Streaming of Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event 2023

Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event Live Streaming on YouTube

Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Event 2023 Tomorrow: What Should You Expect?

According to several online leaks, the following are some of the expectations from the forthcoming Apple iPhone 15 Series Wonderlust Launch Event 2023.

1. Launch of iPhone 15 series including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro MAX/Ultra.

2. Launch of  Apple Watch Ultra 2.

3. Launch of USB-C AirPods Pro Case.

4 iOS 17 updates

