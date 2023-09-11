The most anticipated Apple iPhone 15 launch event 2023 is all set to take place on Tuesday, 12 September 2023. While the big tech company has not revealed all the products that will be launched at the annual event, there are speculations that alongside iPhone 15 series, the latest Apple Watch series and iOS software updates may also be unveiled.

The Apple iPhone 15 launch event will be held under the tagline 'Wonderlust'. The Apple Wonderlust Event 2023 will take place at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater in California.

Let us read about the Apple launch event 2023 date, time, live streaming, and other details below.