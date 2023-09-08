According to a tipster and leaker Digital Chat Station, a new Oppo phone has been listed on TENAA and it is expected to be Oppo A2 Pro. The Oppo A2 Pro may be launched in China as early as 15 September 2023, suggested the tipster.
The Oppo A2 Pro will hit the markets as a successor to the Oppo A1 Pro handset, that arrived in China previous year. As per online leaks, the Oppo A2 Pro has been certified by TENAA in the month of July, and will be unveiled with curved screen, single punch hole selfie camera, and a circular camera island with three rear cameras.
Let us read about the expected features, specifications, and pricing details of the Oppo A2 Pro.
Oppo A2 Pro: Features and Specifications (Rumoured)
According to the online leaks, following are the expected features and specifications of the forthcoming Oppo A2 Pro.
A 6.7” OLED curved screen with 1080p resolution and up to 120 Hz refresh rate.
A single punch hole for selfie camera.
A circular camera island on the rear side with three cameras and a flash light.
12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset may be packed with a 5000mAh battery.
The predecessor Oppo A1 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset. However, there is no information about the processor of Oppo A2 Pro.
(Source: gsmarena.com)
Oppo A2 Pro Launch Date in India
The Oppo A1 Pro is still not available in India. Therefore, the launch date of Oppo A2 Pro in India is not confirmed yet.
