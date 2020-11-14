After PUBG, TikTok Is Hopeful to Make a Comeback to Indian Markets

In a letter by Nikhil Gandhi, India head of TikTok, told the company’s employees that they are complying with local laws, and requirements for data security and privacy, reported 360 Gadgets Tech, NDTV.

Gandhi said, "We have demonstrated unequivocal commitment to comply with the local laws, including data privacy and security requirements, and are therefore optimistic about a positive outcome.”

“Our clarifications have been submitted to the government and we will continue to allay any further concerns they may have. Together with our employees, we remain dedicated to our users and creators who have found not only recognition but also new avenues of livelihood through our platform,”