PUBG Mobile Is Coming Back to India, Co Confirms in Future Plans

PUBG Corporations has revealed that it plans to invest $100 million USD (roughly Rs 746 crores) that will contribute to the Indian gaming, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

This development confirms that PUBG Mobile will be coming back in India. The creator of the game Krafton on Thursday, 12 November, announced that it is preparing to launch PUBG Mobile INDIA, a new game created specifically for the Indian market.

Though confirmed, the creators of the game haven’t set an official date for the release of the game in India and said that “more information on the launch of PUBG MOBILE INDIA will be released at a later date.”