TikTok’s Relentless US Drama & What It Means For Its India Future

Given that the ban was an interim order, a special committee set up to hear the representatives of the apps was set up a day after 57 Chinese apps were banned on 29 June.

The committee, comprising the joint secretaries of the Union Ministries of Electronics & IT, Law and Home Affairs, was constituted under Rule 7 and 9 of the IT Rules within the IT Act.

This round of consultation and deliberation by the committee had to begin within 48 hours of passing the interim orders. The committee was supposed to submit a report to the secretary of the Union Electronics & IT Ministry, following which he would pass an order.

As per the IT Rules, if the Committee’s recommendations are not approved, the interim ban order would have to be revoked.