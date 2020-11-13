Stay Order on TikTok Ban for Now: US Commerce Department

In a deal in August, the Trump administration agreed to a 20 percent minority stake sale to Oracle and Walmart as "trusted technology partners in the US” and can thus address the national security concerns. However, Chinese authorities haven’t approved of the deal, and there has been no more guidance from the American government in the weeks leading up to the elections, reported CNBC.

On Tuesday, 10 November, ByteDance filed a petition in the US Court of Appeals, DC Circuit, asking for a delay so it could get more “clarity on its future”. However, the 30-day extension has not been granted, reported CNBC.