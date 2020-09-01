Parliament IT Panel to Grill Facebook Amid Widening BJP-Cong Rift

According to the Lok Sabha website, the Standing Committee on IT has summoned representatives of Facebook “to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space”.

The Committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, comprises thirty members. While 21 members belong to the Lok Sabha, nine come from the Upper House of Parliament. The BJP has fifteen MPs, the largest representation on the Committee.