Maruti Suzuki MPV Invicto To Be Launched on 5 July: Features and Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Invicto may be launched in India on 5 July. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
i

One of the largest automobile makers in the country Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch date of a new multi purpose vehicle (MPV) INVICTO. According to the company, the new Maruti Suzuki INVICTO will arrive in India in the month of July 2023.

The company has distributed invitations of an event that will take place on 5 July 2023 and it is expected that the Maruti Suzuki INVICTO will be revealed at the same event.

The upcoming MPV Invicto is anticipated as the rebranded version of Toyota Innova Hycross and will be the company’s flagship offering in the Indian market.

Let us read about the expected features and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto that will be launched in India in July.

Maruti Suzuki MPV INVICTO: Expected Features and Specifications

  • A design silhouette similar to the Hycross.

  • A new grille engraved with Suzuki logo.

  • New Alloy wheels.

  • A higher bonnet line.

  • Powered Ottoman captain seats.

  • Mood lighting.

  •  10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

  • Panoramic sunroof.

  • Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

  • Same powertrain as Innova Hycross.

  • The SUV may provide a range of 1097 km which makes it one of the most fuel efficient SUVs in the country.

The exact features and specifications of Maruti Suzuki INVICTO will be unveiled at the launch event. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Maruti Suzuki MPV INVICTO.

Maruti Suzuki MPV INVICTO: Expected Price

As of now, there are no details about the exact price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto. However, the expected price is Rs 18 lakh to 30 lakh, ex-showroom.

