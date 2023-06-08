ADVERTISEMENT

2024 Lexus TX Teased: Launch Date Today on 8 June: Features, Specs, and More

2024 Lexus TX will debut today on 8 June at 8 pm Eastern Time. More details inside.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
The all new 2024 Lexus TX is all set to debut today on Thursday, 8 June 2023 at 8 pm (Eastern Time). Prior to the official launch, the company released a teaser, which clearly indicates that the SUV will arrive with a floating roof.

If reports are to be believed, the upcoming 2024 Lexus TX will be a three-row SUV and will share the same TNGA-K platform as that of the Toyota Grand Highlander. Besides this, it is expected that the new model Lexus TX will hit the markets with gas and hybrid V-6 powertrains.

Let us read about the features, specs, and pricing details of all new SUV Lexus TX.

Features and Specifications of 2024 Lexus TX

Although the major details of 2024 Lexus TX are still under wraps, following are some of the expected features and specifications.

  • A double toned floating roof design.

  • Three row interior.

  • A distinct bulged bonnet similar to predecessors but with a modern touch up.

  • Unibody SUV based on TNGA-K platform.

  • Hybrid Max powertrain.

  • Trademarks TX350 and TX500h.

  •  Black spindle grille unlike traditional chrome accents.

  • Angular and sleek LED headlights.

  • Unique front-end styling.

  • An advanced infotainment screen.

  • Mark Levinson logo in the door’s upper speaker grille.

  • Unique Lexus-style door panel cards.

The exact features and specifications of the 2024 Lexus TX will be revealed at the launch event today. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.

