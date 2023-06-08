2024 Lexus TX Teased: Launch Date Today on 8 June: Features, Specs, and More

The all new 2024 Lexus TX is all set to debut today on Thursday, 8 June 2023 at 8 pm (Eastern Time). Prior to the official launch, the company released a teaser, which clearly indicates that the SUV will arrive with a floating roof.

If reports are to be believed, the upcoming 2024 Lexus TX will be a three-row SUV and will share the same TNGA-K platform as that of the Toyota Grand Highlander. Besides this, it is expected that the new model Lexus TX will hit the markets with gas and hybrid V-6 powertrains.

Let us read about the features, specs, and pricing details of all new SUV Lexus TX.