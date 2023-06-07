Maruti Suzuki Jimny Will Be Launched in India Today: Where To Watch Live Event?

The automobile maker Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Jimny in India today on Wednesday, 7 June 2023. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV was first showcased in the country in Auto Expo event that was held in the month of January.

The upcoming Jimny 4x4 SUV will compete against Mahindra Thar SUV and Force Gurkha in India. The most awaited SUV will be retailed in the country through Nexa chain of premium dealerships.

The craze of Maruti Suzuki Jimny is so much that almost 30,000 pre-bookings have already taken place.

According to the company, the Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine. The SUV will have an option of a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic gearbox.