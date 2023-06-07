Maruti Suzuki Jimny Will Be Launched in India Today: Where To Watch Live Event?

The automobile maker Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Jimny in India today on Wednesday, 7 June 2023. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV was first showcased in the country in Auto Expo event that was held in the month of January.
The upcoming Jimny 4x4 SUV will compete against Mahindra Thar SUV and Force Gurkha in India. The most awaited SUV will be retailed in the country through Nexa chain of premium dealerships.
The craze of Maruti Suzuki Jimny is so much that almost 30,000 pre-bookings have already taken place.
According to the company, the Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine. The SUV will have an option of a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been manufactured with a seating capacity of four people. The seats of the vehicle are not only super comfortable but have been specifically designed by shock absorption.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be available in the Indian markets in two trims including the Zeta and Alpha. The SUV will be unveiled in 7 color variants such as Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof, Nexa Blue and Granite Grey.
As per the company, Jimny is built on the 4 essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3- link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode).
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch Event: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny launch event may be live streamed on the official website of the company and social media handles. However, the exact details are awaited.
What Is the Price of Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India?
As far as the price of Maruti Suzuki Jimny is concerned, the company has still kept it under the wraps. However, the expected price range is Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).
