New BMW M 1000 XR to Be Launched Today; Check Expected Specs, Price, Design Here

There was no official announcement about the new launch when we were surprised with the new teaser by BMW surprised for an entirely different model: a new M 1000 XR.

The teaser was somewhat like a single graphic of a bike resembling the S 1000 XR with a stylized version of BMW's M logo positioned on the side of the fuel tank and the conclusion was that BMW is teasing a new M 1000 XR.

Beyond the graphic teaser, BMW hasn't provided any specifics but we only know that BMW is all set to introduce the not-so-mysterious model today June 6 at 5 pm CEST (that's 11 am EST and 8 am PST).