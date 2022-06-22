iPhone 14 Likely To Be Launched in September, Things We Already Know

iPhone 14 launch date is expected to be in September 2022. Ever since the speculations of the Apple iPhone 14 launch have been doing rounds on the internet, people are excited and curious to know the specific and unique features of iPhone 14 that will make it more interesting than the iPhone 13.

This year, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models under iPhone 14 series. These include the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the iPhone Pro. If reports are to be believed, this year there will be no iPhone 14 Mini. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the discontinuation of the iPhone Mini series.