Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone 13 in India: Will it Affect the Price?
Apple iPhone 13 was launched in September 2021.
American tech giant Apple on Monday, 11 April 2022, announced that it has begun the production of its latest smartphone, iPhone 13 in India. The smartphone was launched last year in September.
The first smartphone lineup manufactured by Apple in India was iPhone SE, in 2017. It was followed by manufacturing of other top iPhone models like iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.
The newly launched iPhone 13 series will be the fourth lineup to be manufactured in India.
iPhone 13 is being manufactured at Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, situated in Southern Tamil Nadu, reported news agency Reuters citing its sources.
"We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 — with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip — right here in India for our local customers," reads the statement released by Apple.
The news of local production has increased the curiosity about the impact of manufacturing on price of iPhone 13 in India.
Manufacturing decision might help the company to cut some cost, but there is no information about the impact of the same on retail prices. Since Apple has not hinted any price cuts, the retail price of iPhone 13 is likely to remain the same.
However, a report by HTTech suggests that Apple might use the cost savings for aggressive marketing schemes during the festive season sales.
Check this space regularly for further updates about iPhone 13 and other smartphones.
