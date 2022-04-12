Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone 13 in India: Will it Affect the Price?

American tech giant Apple on Monday, 11 April 2022, announced that it has begun the production of its latest smartphone, iPhone 13 in India. The smartphone was launched last year in September.

The first smartphone lineup manufactured by Apple in India was iPhone SE, in 2017. It was followed by manufacturing of other top iPhone models like iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

The newly launched iPhone 13 series will be the fourth lineup to be manufactured in India.