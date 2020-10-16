iPhone 12 Mini vs OnePlus 8T: Which One Should You Go For?

Talk about polarising options. At one end you have the large 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display on the OP 8T and on the other, you have a compact 5.4-inch OLED display on the iPhone 12 Mini.

Both are FHD+ displays, however, on paper, the iPhone outputs more pixels thanks to the smaller display size. Also, the OnePlus display is HDR 10+ compliant while the iPhone display is HDR 10.

The iPhone 12 Mini comes with a scratch-resistant oleophobic coating for protection against smudges and also adds Dolby Vision for better picture quality.

The OP 8T comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 120Hz refresh rate which is the biggest selling point of this display.

In terms of the design, it doesn’t get better than an iPhone. The glass plus metal combo yells premium and the fact that it weighs just 131 grams is ideal for people who like compact devices.

Though the OP 8T is also sandwiched between metal and glass I feel in the hand the iPhone will feel more premium.