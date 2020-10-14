Apple Slashes Prices of iPhone 11, SE and XR Post iPhone 12 Launch

Hours after announcing the launch of the Apple iPhone 12 series and Apple HomePod mini, the company has slashed prices of the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and iPhone XR.

The Apple iPhone 12 will start at Rs 79,990 in India when launched and with new slashed prices, its predecessor iPhone 11 will cost Rs 54,900 for the base 64GB model. Both phones can be purchased from the Apple Online Retail Store.