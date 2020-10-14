Apple iPhone 12 With 5G & New Design Launched at Rs 79,990

Apple has launched its latest flagship in the Indian market dubbed the iPhone 12 which now brings to the iPhone series a refreshed design philosophy.

The iPhone 12 has been launched in India starting at Rs 79,990 although the company has not announced when it will be launched in India.

In terms of the display size, the new iPhone 12 features the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 11 and the XR. The company has also added an OLED display to the package instead of an IPS panel which for many is a major upgrade.