OnePlus 8T With 120Hz Display Launched in India Starting Rs 42,999

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has launched its flagship device in the Indian market dubbed the OnePlus 8T (OP 8T).

The latest OnePlus smartphone comes loaded with the top-of-the-line specifications like a 120Hz refresh rate display and 12GB of RAM. The 8GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs 42,999 while the 12GB RAM variant will come in at Rs 45,999.

In this price range, you also get the Apple iPhone SE and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

The OnePlus 8T will be available via Amazon starting 17 October.