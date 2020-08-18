Records Show Facebook Firm on Govt Data Requests, Soft on BJP 

Facebook’s India operations are yet again under the scanner following a Wall Street Journal report on alleged pro-BJP bias shown by its top executive and failure to act on hate speech by party leaders.

The report claims that despite the insistence of Facebook Inc employees – responsible for policing the platform – to permanently ban the profile of BJP MP from Hyderabad T Raja Singh for promoting hate speech, the company’s top Public Policy Executive in India, Ankhi Das, blocked applying hate speech rules to Singh.

According to the report, Das told staff members “that punishing violations by politicians from Mr. Modi’s party would damage the company’s business prospects in the country, Facebook’s biggest global market by number of users.”

As the WSJ claims, are there instances of favourable treatment on election-related issues?

In exploring the questions, based on data provided by Facebook in its Transparency Reports and issues previously flagged by The Quint since 1 January 2019, there appears to be a crucial distinction between the government and party.