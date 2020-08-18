FIR Against Facebook’s Ankhi Das For ‘Inciting Communal Animosity’

Late on Monday, 17 August, Raipur Police registered an FIR against Ankhi Das, Facebook’s public policy director in India, on a slew of charges under the Indian Penal Code, including outraging religious feelings and incitement to violence.

The report goes on to state Das had “pressured her employees to not take down several hate speech posts prior to the Lok Sabha elections.” This was done “to make political gains in the Indian market.”

The FIR, filed by Chattisgarh-based journalist Awesh Tiwari, state bureau chief of news channel Swaraj Express, comes on the same day as Ankhi Das’ own FIR with Delhi Police alleging threats to her life and online harassment.

In the FIR, a copy of which The Quint has accessed, two others, Vivek Sinha and Ram Sahu have also been named. Tiwari stated in his complaint that Das, in collusion with Sinha and Sahu, had “used Facebook to publish and circulate content aimed at creating animosity between Hindu and Muslim communities.”

In her FIR, filed with the Cyber Cell unit of Delhi Police, Das alleges that Tiwari had threatened her on Facebook on 16 August.