FIR Against Facebook’s Ankhi Das For ‘Inciting Communal Animosity’
The FIR against Ankhi Das comes on the same day as Das’ own FIR alleging death threats and online harassment.
Late on Monday, 17 August, Raipur Police registered an FIR against Ankhi Das, Facebook’s public policy director in India, on a slew of charges under the Indian Penal Code, including outraging religious feelings and incitement to violence.
The report goes on to state Das had “pressured her employees to not take down several hate speech posts prior to the Lok Sabha elections.” This was done “to make political gains in the Indian market.”
The FIR, filed by Chattisgarh-based journalist Awesh Tiwari, state bureau chief of news channel Swaraj Express, comes on the same day as Ankhi Das’ own FIR with Delhi Police alleging threats to her life and online harassment.
In the FIR, a copy of which The Quint has accessed, two others, Vivek Sinha and Ram Sahu have also been named. Tiwari stated in his complaint that Das, in collusion with Sinha and Sahu, had “used Facebook to publish and circulate content aimed at creating animosity between Hindu and Muslim communities.”
In her FIR, filed with the Cyber Cell unit of Delhi Police, Das alleges that Tiwari had threatened her on Facebook on 16 August.
Both the FIRs come three days after a news report by Wall Street Journal stated Das had blocked Facebook from applying hate speech restrictions on several BJP leaders including Raja Singh, Anant Kumar Hegde and Kapil Mishra.
The report, quoting former and current employees, said Das has provided the BJP with favorable treatment on election-related issues
According to the report, these employees told Wall Street Journal that Das had blocked the idea by telling staff members that punishing violations by politicians from PM Narendra Modi’s party would damage the company’s business prospects in India.
Tiwari mentions this claim from the Wall Street Report in his FIR. Responding to Das’ allegation of harassment against him, Tiwari states that on 16 August he had put up a post on Facebook where he had referenced the article and summarised the the primary allegations against Das.
Speaking with The Quint, Tiwari has strongly refuted the allegations against him. He said he has never contacted or interacted with Das nor has he issued any threats.
“I do not know why I have been named in the complaint. I got to know about it from other colleagues. This is a very important issue and I had simply posted points from the report that was originally published by Wall Street Journal,” Tiwari told The Quint.
The FIR against Das also contains charges of defamation under section 500 and common intention to commit a crime under section 34 of the IPC. In the report Tiwari states that Sahu and Sinha have made death threats and are trying to intimidate him for speaking against Das.
Facebook Had Blocked My Posts on Pulwama, CAA-NRC: Tiwari
Speaking with The Quint, Tiwari alleged several of his posts critical of the government’s policies and actions have been blocked by Facebook in the past.
Tiwari claimed several of his posts questioning the Centre since February 2019 have been taken down by Facebook without adequate explanation.
“As a journalist for over 25 years it is my duty to ask questions. However, a number of my posts including on the Pulwama attacks, on CAA-NRC and tribal issues in Chhattisgarh have been blocked by Facebook in the past,” Tiwari told The Quint.
“One of my LIVE videos about a tribal agitation from Bhilai, which was going viral, was suddenly blocked. I was told it was against guidelines but never explained what I did wrong,” Tiwari alleged.
