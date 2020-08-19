Facebook Row Intensifies: Tharoor, BJP MP Move Privilege Motions

The political slugfest between the Congress and BJP over the Facebook controversy intensified on Wednesday, 19 August, with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moving a privilege motion against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor.

"Have moved privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor because in Facebook row he accused BJP of wrongdoings. Accusing the BJP is like accusing all its MPs. Hence its a question of privilege because he questioned the intention, integrity, and honesty of MPs [sic]," Dubey, who's an MP from Jharkhand and a member of the Standing Committee on Information Technology, tweeted on Wednesday.

His privilege motion came over Tharoor’s notice to Facebook for appearing before the committee, reported The Indian Express.