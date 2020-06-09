State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of India’s largest telecom service providers. Ever since the merger between BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the teleco has been rolling out prepaid plans with different validities, bundled with popular third-party subscriptions.BSNL historically has been making losses, and with the MTNL merger, the government has invested Rs 29,937 crore for revival of the two state-owned telecom companies.As part of the revival plan the government has planned to raise Rs 15,000 crore sovereign bonds and monetise assets worth Rs 38,000 crore in the next four years. Additionally, voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) will be offered to the employees of these companies to cut cost.BSNL recently offered its customers with “unlimited” voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network. The new move is applicable on the BSNL prepaid plans starting from Rs 97. It is also aligning with the ongoing merger between BSNL and MTNL that was announced in October 2019.In addition to the voice-calling benefits, BSNL has provided 100 SMS messages per day on the MTNL roaming for customers using the Rs 97, Rs 118, Rs 187, Rs 199, Rs 247, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 447, Rs 499, Rs. and 1,098 prepaid plans.As you can see above, BSNL has a range of prepaid plans, all the way from Rs 18 to Rs 2,599. In this article, we will discuss the popular prepaid BSNL plans in detail.List of BSNL Prepaid Plans 2020BSNL Rs 365 Pre-paid Plan with One-Year ValidityThe plan’s main selling point is its one-year validity. The Rs 365 prepaid plan also offers 250 minutes of voices calls per day, 100 SMS and free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT). These freebies are, however, only valid for 60 days. The plan is currently only available in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar-Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata- West Bengal, Northeast, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu-Chennai, UP-East, and UP-West.BSNL Rs 2,399 Pre-paid PlanThe new Rs 2,399 pre-paid plan comes with 600 days of validity from the date of activation. The plan offers 250 minutes of outgoing calls per day but has no data benefits.According to a report, this plan is available all over India and brings free BSNL Tunes for the first 60 days from the date of activation. The validity of this plan seems to be the major selling point as there seem to be no other benefits for customers.BSBL Rs 786 Pre-paid PlanThe new Rs 786 plan offers 786 talkative, 30 GB of data and comes with a validity of 90 days. The operator is known to have released similar plans in the past during festivals.BNSL customers should note that the plan is only available in select states which are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala. The Rs 786 plan is not available in any other state.BSNL Rs 18 Combo Data PlanBharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Rs 18 combo plan for its customers, which offers 1.8 GB of data per day and comes with a validity of just 2 days.BSNL Prepaid Plan Common FAQsWhat is the meaning of freebies?Freebies are the allowed call /data services offered free of cost at a certain volume per day or upto validity period for usage in prepaid or postpaid services.Can I select new mobile number as per my choice for the above subscription?Yes, you can choose the SIM numbers online as per your choice and activate them by approaching CSC or Retailer by subscribing to any above prepaid recharge plans.Whether every BSNL recharge plan in the list are available in every state?Yes, all the plans in the list are available in all states, and in addition to that some circle specific recharge are also launched.Why some of the plans of BSNL recharge plan list are not available with Google Pay or other UPI?All corporate plans mentioned in the above list of prepaid plans are available in all modes, but some circle specific are not available in some UPIs.Are there separate recharges for validity and usage for BSNL?Some of the longer validity prepaid plans like Rs 1699/1999 provides validity and free usage with same validity, but like Rs 429 /666 provides longer validity with shorter freebies time, so users can check the same before subscription.Is BSNL’s Incoming and Outgoing Free in Mumbai and Delhi?A majority of the prepaid recharge plans of BSNL now offers unlimited incoming calls and outgoing calls even in MTNL Mumbai and Delhi areas also, so just check the above tariff.Do all BSNL unlimited plans provide validity for 4G data and voice plan equally?Yes, the mentioned freebies / plan offer validity in the table applicable for Voice, 4G data and SMS facilities.PORT IN customers will get BSNL free SIM in prepaid or not?At the time of PORTING, any MNP customer from JIO / Airtel / Idea Vodafone have to pay Rs 20 for 4G SIM card charges, but in that circle If free SIM offer is continuing, then the customer will get Free 4G SIM, and after activation of MNP, will have to recharge with any of the said BSNL FRC to get working with all facilities.Can we recharge BSNL plans through UPI payment App? Yes, all the mentioned BSNL all India prepaid mobile plans can recharge through any of the UPI payments, but if any payment failure happens, one can approach to that authority only.How to check my plan validity in mobile itself? Just dial *123# to check the present balance.Whether all these plans will show on BSNL quick recharge site? Yes, when you enter your mobile number, circle and mail address, then your applicable BSNL new 3G / 4G prepaid plans will show.Can I recharge these 4G plans from my existing balance? Yes, you can recharge by dialling USSD code (short code) *444*<Amount># or by logging in to mobile selfcare portal or by dialling *124# and selecting options.