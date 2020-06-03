State-owned telecom BSNL has recently launched a new Rs 365 prepaid recharge plan which offers a validity of 365 days and daily 2GB high speed internet. The plan is currently offered in select telecom circles only.The plan’s main selling point is its one-year validity. The Rs 365 prepaid plan also offers 250 minutes of voices calls per day, 100 SMS and free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT). These freebies are, however, only valid for 60 days. The plan is currently only available in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar-Jharkhand, Gujrat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata- West Bengal, North-East, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh – Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu - Chennai, UP-East, and UP-West.BSNL also introduced a new Rs 2,399 pre-paid plan that comes with 600 days of validity from the date of activation. The plan offers 250 minutes of outgoing calls per day but has no data benefits.The company recently also provided customers with “unlimited “ voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network. The new move is applicable on BSNL prepaid plans starting from 97 rupees. This also aligns with the ongoing merger between BSNL and MTNL that was announced in October 2019.BSNL is now also offering its users high-speed internet connections in public spaces, like schools, colleges, university campuses, etc. BSNL WiFi Hotspots will be set up in these spaces, which can be accessed only by a BSNL customer. The telco is targeting Varanasi as one of the first places to set up BSNL WiFi. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.