BSNL Launches New Rs 1,499 Prepaid Plan Offering Unlimited Calling

State-owned telco BSNL on Monday, 31 August, launched a new long-term plan priced at Rs 1,499, for customers seeking fixed data with unlimited calling.

The prepaid plan offers 24GB data along with unlimited voice calling for 365 days. The voice calling has a daily FUP of 250 minutes and also offers 100 SMSes per day.

To avail the offer, BSNL customers can text ‘PLAN BSNL1499’ to 123 from their registered BSNL number. The telco is currently offering a one month validity extension on the plan.
The telco recently also introduced a new promotional plan which offers 5GB-high speed data for free on select prepaid plans with a validity of 22 days.

The offer will be provided to BSNL customers who recharge using the operator’s multi-recharge facility.

The 5GB high-speed additional data benefit is available with the Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 118, Rs 187, Rs 319 special tariff vouchers as well as Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, and Rs 1,999 plan vouchers.

The promotion is valid till 19 November. The BSNL multi-recharge facility was announced in July and allows customers to recharge their accounts in advance.

