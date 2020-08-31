BSNL Launches New Rs 1,499 Prepaid Plan Offering Unlimited Calling

The telco recently also introduced a new promotional plan which offers 5GB-high speed data for free on select prepaid plans with a validity of 22 days.

The offer will be provided to BSNL customers who recharge using the operator’s multi-recharge facility.

The 5GB high-speed additional data benefit is available with the Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 118, Rs 187, Rs 319 special tariff vouchers as well as Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, and Rs 1,999 plan vouchers.

The promotion is valid till 19 November. The BSNL multi-recharge facility was announced in July and allows customers to recharge their accounts in advance.