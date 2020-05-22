Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Rs 18 combo plan for its customers, which offers 1.8 GB of data per day and comes with a validity of just 2 days.The new pack also offers 250 minutes of free calling to any network across India. The plan is available in most of the states and UTs including Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Karanataka, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Harayana, Goa, Gujarat and more.Meanwhile, the company has also extended the 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users. The offer is now available until 31 May. BSNL Tamil Nadu's official Twitter handle has announced this information.According to the offer, the 6 paise cashback offer gives a user the chance to make landline calls for more than five minutes and earn cashback on it. Users can enable 6 paisa cashback offer by sending an SMS with the text ‘ACT 6 paisa' to 9478053334. Notably, the cashback offer applies to BSNL wireline, broadband, and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscribers.The company recently also provided customers with “unlimited” voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network. The new move is applicable to BSNL prepaid plans starting from 97 rupees. This also aligns with the ongoing merger between BSNL and MTNL that was announced in October 2019. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.