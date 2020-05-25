State-owned telecom operator BSNL has announced the launch of its Ramzan and Eid special prepaid recharge plan. The new Rs 786 plan offers 786 talkative, 30 GB of data and comes with a validity of 90 days. The operator is known to release similar plans in the past around festivals.BNSL customers should note that the plan is only available in select states which are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala. The Rs 786 plan is not available in any other state.The plan was announced by BSNL Kerala on Twitter on 22 May and all be remain available for 30 days. Users can avail the plan by heading over to the BSNL website, app or use any third-part recharge service like PayTM or GooglePay to recharge their prepaid BSNL account.The company recently also provided customers with “unlimited “ voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network. The new move is applicable on BSNL prepaid plans starting from 97 rupees. This also aligns with the ongoing merger between BSNL and MTNL that was announced in October 2019.BSNL is now also offering its users high-speed internet connections in public spaces, like schools, colleges, university campuses, etc. BSNL WiFi Hotspots will be set up in these spaces, which can be accessed only by a BSNL customer. The telco is targeting Varanasi as one of the first places to set up BSNL WiFi.