BSNL Launches Rs 399 Prepaid Plan Ahead of 74th Independence Day
The plan has a validity of 80 days and offers daily 1GB date, 100 SMS and 250 minutes of outgoing calls.
State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan which offers daily 250 outgoing calls and is available starting Saturday, 15 August.
The plan offers a validity of 80 days and 1 GB of daily high speed internet. Once the daily limit is reached, unlimited data is then offered at reduced speeds of 80 kbps.
Customers can activate this plan by sending PLAN BSNL399 to 123. BSNL notes that activations through self-care do not include free BSNL tunes.
The telco also recently launched a new Rs 147 prepaid recharge to mark India’s 74th Independence Day.
The Rs 147 plan comes with a validity of 30 days, offers unlimited local and STD voice calls with a fair usage policy limit of 250 minutes. The calling benefits are also extended on the MTNL network .
BSNL customers can recharge their phones with the Rs 147 prepaid plan by sending an SMS message to STV COMBO147 to 123. The plan can also be activated through BSNL website.
The telco has extended the validity of the Rs 247 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans with additional 6 and 74 days respectively. BSNL has bundled an Eros Now subscription with the Rs 247 and Rs 429 prepaid plan.
BSNL has also withdrawn the following prepaid plans:
Rs 78, Rs 551, Rs249, and Rs 447, Rs 144, Rs 792, and Rs 1,584 Patanjali prepaid plans.
