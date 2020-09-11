BSNL Launches Rs 49 Plan, Offers 2 GB Data, 100 Mins Free Calling

State-owned telco BSNL has introduced a new Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan for a 90 day promotion. The plan is only available in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles.

The plan offers 100 minutes of free calling, 2 GB data and 100 SMS messages. Once the FUP minutes is reached, BSNL will change customers 45 paise per minute for calls.

The telco recently also launched a new long-term plan priced at Rs 1,499, for customers seeking fixed data with unlimited calling.

The prepaid plan offers 24GB data along with unlimited voice calling for 365 days. The voice calling has a daily FUP of 250 minutes and also offers 100 SMSes per day.

To avail the offer, BSNL customers can text ‘PLAN BSNL1499’ to 123 from their registered BSNL number. The telco is currently offering a one month validity extension on the plan.