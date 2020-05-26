State-owned telecom BSNL has introduced a new Rs 2,399 pre-paid plan that comes with 600 days of validity from the date of activation. The plan offers 250 minutes of outgoing calls per day but has no data benefits.According to a report, this plan is available all over India and brings free BSNL Tunes for the first 60 days from the date of activation. The validity of this plan seems to be the major selling point as there seem to be no other benefits for customers.As per the tweet you get 100 free SMS per day, but there is no data bundled along with the plan so you'll either have to pay normal data rates, or use an add-on pack for data. BSNL also launched a Rs 699 plan, which gives 180 days validity instead of the normal 160 days, and has the same benefits of calls and SMS, along with 500MB data free per day.BSNL’s Rs 18 Prepaid Plan Offers 1.8 GB Data, 250 Min Free CallsThe company recently also provided customers with “unlimited “ voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network. The new move is applicable on BSNL prepaid plans starting from 97 rupees. This also aligns with the ongoing merger between BSNL and MTNL that was announced in October 2019.BSNL is now also offering its users high-speed internet connections in public spaces, like schools, colleges, university campuses, etc. BSNL WiFi Hotspots will be set up in these spaces, which can be accessed only by a BSNL customer. The telco is targeting Varanasi as one of the first places to set up BSNL WiFi.BSNL Launches Rs 786 Recharge Plan With 30GB Data, Full Talktime