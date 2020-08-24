Apple to Discontinue iPhone XR,11 Pro, Pro Max this Fall: Report

Apple may discontinue the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max after the release of the iPhone 12 series this fall, reported the Hindustan Times.

The report quotes a tweet from the Twitter handle @iAppleTimes. According to the report, the iPhone SE 2020 is a much better alternative to the iPhone XR and a product Apple can further promote instead of decreasing the price of the iPhone XR again.

In the past, Apple has made a similar move when they discontinued the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max when the iPhone 11 series was launched in 2019.