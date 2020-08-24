Apple to Discontinue iPhone XR,11 Pro, Pro Max this Fall: Report
Apple had discontinued previous series phones, namely iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, after launch of a new iPhone.
Apple may discontinue the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max after the release of the iPhone 12 series this fall, reported the Hindustan Times.
The report quotes a tweet from the Twitter handle @iAppleTimes. According to the report, the iPhone SE 2020 is a much better alternative to the iPhone XR and a product Apple can further promote instead of decreasing the price of the iPhone XR again.
In the past, Apple has made a similar move when they discontinued the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max when the iPhone 11 series was launched in 2019.
COVID-19 May Postpone iPhone 12 Launch
If everything goes according to plan, we may get to see the iPhone 12 (not the official name) in September – that time of the year when a new iPhone is launched.
However, according to a Reuters report, the Cupertino-based giant is facing a race against time to find solutions, or else, the launch will have to be pushed beyond September.
Sources quoted in the report suggest if Apple’s engineers haven’t been able to finalise the components for the upcoming devices with its vendor in China by now, the whole product planning process could be delayed.
It is also mentioned that Apple usually begins production of new models in the summer, when its engineers travel to China in order to take a closer look at the product development.
iPhone 12 to Ship Without EarPods and Charger
As per numerous reports that have surfaced online and also according to a revelation made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone will not have a charging adapter and earphones in the box when it is shipped.
In a research note obtained by MacRumors which was sent to the company’s investors, Apple is looking to exclude the earphones from the box as they are looking to push the sales of the AirPods.
