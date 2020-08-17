Apple’s September Event: Four New iPhones, Watch & New Headphones?
Apple is rumoured to released four variants of the new iPhone 12 this year which will be powered by A14 Bionic chip.
Apple’s September Event has always been a point of punctuation every year in the world of tech as it announces new hardware and future products. This year, apart from the iPhone 12, the Cupertino giant is expected to release the new Apple Watch, an updated Apple TV and possibly, new headphones.
iPhone 12 Series
Apple actually may be releasing four new variants of the new iPhone 12 this September – the main attraction of the event. The possible variants are: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The new variants will be powered by Apples A14 Bionic chipset, OLED displays, improved camera and possible 3D depth session technology.
As per numerous reports that have surfaced online and also according to a revelation made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone will not have a charging adapter and earphones in the box when it is shipped.
Apple Watch Series 6
The Series 6 watch is expected to include a new processor and an update design. The biggest feature which is expected is a blood-oxygen monitoring sensor.
The company also announced new watchOS 7 at WWDC 2020 which offers enhanced customisation tools and a new health and fitness suite.
The new watchOS is set to bring new watch-face configurations and health features like sleep tracking, automatic hand-washing detection, additional workout including dance, and a new hearing health feature.
Apple TV
An updated design, powered by the A12X processor, has been talk of the town in the tech community for the Apply TV streaming box. The box is also expected to come with a re-designed remote.
Apple AirTags
According to The Indian Express, the tech giant might dive into the travel tech industry by launching its own variant of bluetooth tracking technology, similar to products like Tile. Users will be able to track the tags, which can be tagged to luggage, by using the Find My app on iOS.
HomePod Mini
A mini version of Apple HomePod has been a growing rumour over the past few months, and with more people staying inside due the COVID-19 pandemic, an accessible smart speaker may be an answer. The HomePod mini is expected to be scaled down version of the original HomePod.
AirPods Studio
Speculation has also been rife over the release of AirPod Studios – Apple’s take on high-end over the year headphones. The headphones will join Apple’s existing AirPods lineup and are expected to feature Active Noise Cancelling and EQ settings through an iOS or Mac device.
