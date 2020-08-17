Apple’s September Event: Four New iPhones, Watch & New Headphones?

Apple actually may be releasing four new variants of the new iPhone 12 this September – the main attraction of the event. The possible variants are: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The new variants will be powered by Apples A14 Bionic chipset, OLED displays, improved camera and possible 3D depth session technology.

As per numerous reports that have surfaced online and also according to a revelation made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone will not have a charging adapter and earphones in the box when it is shipped.