Apple Plans to Launch Made-in-India iPhone 12 in 2021: Reports

Wistron announced its plans in 2017 and was allotted 43 acres by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in Narasapura of Kolar district, about 70 km from Bengaluru.



Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Industries and Commerce Department, told The New Indian Express, “We are happy to note that recruitment process has begun. They are going to start production soon”. An official said the company will hire employees in a phased manner and that walk-in interviews for ITI and diploma graduates were being conducted.



Wistron authorities, however, declined to comment.