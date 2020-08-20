Apple Becomes 1st US Company to Hit $2 Trillion-Mark

Weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, tech giant Apple on Wednesday, 19 August, scripted history by becoming the first American firm to hit the $2 trillion-mark by valuation.

Apple stock rose to cross the threshold – $467.77 per share – that helped it touch the $2 trillion-mark. The stock was hovering near the threshold for most of the time and even touched $468.38 as the US market opened.

The news came as the S&P 500 closed at a new record high on Tuesday, fully wiping out its losses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker will split its stock at the end of the month. Apple's board of directors has approved a four-for-one stock split, effective from 31 August.