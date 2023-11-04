World Cup 2023: In Swansong, Quinton de Kock Is More Complete Than Ever Before

A Different de Kock

However, his string of centuries bears witness to his preparation for his last dance.

A vital cog in the Proteas' line-up coming into the tournament, de Kock has lightened up the big stage with his exceptional batting prowess. A conventional brutal hitter, he has treaded a discrete course this time to pile up runs. De Kock is employing a combination of elegant strokes to gouge boundaries and half-a-dozens, run doubles, and rotate strike when facing bowling attacks such as chalk and cheese.

His second 91-ball expedition of three figures came against a bowling unit laced up with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa & Pat Cummins. It would have been business as usual on any other venue, but on a pitch as tricky as Lucknow’s, de Kock’s aggressive shots seemed to be all but a painful reminder to the fans that these are the last of the modern day limited-overs great.