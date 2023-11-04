ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out, Prasidh Krishna To Replace Him

Injured Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the World Cup. He will be replaced by Prasidh Krishna.

Shuvaditya Bose
Updated
World Cup
1 min read
ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out, Prasidh Krishna To Replace Him
In what comes as an unexpected setback for the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 ICC World Cup. In his place, pacer Prasidh Krishna has been drafted into the squad.

Pandya suffered an ankle injury during India’s match against Bangladesh on 19 October, where whilst trying to stop the ball off his own bowling with his leg, he twisted his left ankle.

He has not featured for the team ever since, although the initial assumption was that he will return in the semi-final stage of the competition. Now, however, it has been confirmed that he will not recover in time, and will be replaced by Prasidh Krishna.

(More to follow).

