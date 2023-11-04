ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out, Prasidh Krishna To Replace Him

In what comes as an unexpected setback for the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 ICC World Cup. In his place, pacer Prasidh Krishna has been drafted into the squad.

Pandya suffered an ankle injury during India’s match against Bangladesh on 19 October, where whilst trying to stop the ball off his own bowling with his leg, he twisted his left ankle.