ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Provides Relieving Update About Hardik Pandya’s Injury

Positive updates continue to roll in for the Indian fans, as following a seven-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in their fourth ICC World Cup 2023 match, Rohit Sharma provided relieving information on Hardik Pandya’s injury. According to the Indian skipper, Pandya’s ankle injury is “nothing major.”

How Did Hardik Pandya Get Injured?

The incident happened during the ninth over of Thursday’s (19 October) match between India and Bangladesh, in Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.