ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Wanted To Stay Till the End & Finish Game’ – Virat Kohli

The 34-year-old batter revealed what he told opener Shubman Gill during the match and admitted that he got a “dream start” to his innings.

“I was telling Shubman, even if you dream about a situation like that, you'll just go back to sleep, you won't think it's real. It was a dream start for me, first four balls, two free-hits, a six and a four. Just calms you down, gets you into the innings,” the POTM said.



“The pitch was pretty good and allowed me to play my game - just time the ball, hit the gaps, run hard and get the boundary whenever needed,” he added.