ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Wanted To Stay Till the End & Finish Game’ – Virat Kohli

#CWC23 | After scoring a match-winning century, #ViratKohli revealed his plan was to bat till the end.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
2 min read
ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Wanted To Stay Till the End & Finish Game’ – Virat Kohli
After powering India to a 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 17th match of ICC World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, centurion Virat Kohli said that he wished to make a significant contribution. 

Virat Kohli, who produced a brilliant 97-ball century with six boundaries and four maximums, stated that he has numerous fifties in World Cups but this time he wanted to finish the game.

“I wanted to make a big contribution. I have had a few fifties in World Cups, haven't really converted. I just wanted to finish off the game this time around and hang around till the end which is what I have done over the years,” he said at the post-match presentation.
The 34-year-old batter revealed what he told opener Shubman Gill during the match and admitted that he got a “dream start” to his innings.

“I was telling Shubman, even if you dream about a situation like that, you'll just go back to sleep, you won't think it's real. It was a dream start for me, first four balls, two free-hits, a six and a four. Just calms you down, gets you into the innings,” the POTM said.

“The pitch was pretty good and allowed me to play my game - just time the ball, hit the gaps, run hard and get the boundary whenever needed,” he added.

Speaking about the dressing room environment, Virat said that everyone’s having a great time and the spirits are high.

“There's a great atmosphere in the change room, we are loving each others' company, the spirit is there for everyone to see. We understand it's a long tournament, you need to create some momentum. Special feeling playing at home, playing in front of all these people,” he concluded. 

