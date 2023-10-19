ICC World Cup: Hardik Pandya Sent For Scans After Limping Off Bangladesh Game

India's ICC World Cup 2023 campaign was dealt a big scare as Hardik Pandya limped off the field during the game against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday.
The all-rounder limped off the ground in the ninth over of Bangladesh's innings after looking to have twisted his ankle in his follow-through to a delivery.
The BCCI has since shared an update saying he is being assessed and is being taken for scans.
Pandya, who came in as the first change after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd Siraj had bowled four overs each, was struck for back-to-back fours by Litton Das in his second and third deliveries.
He then looked to struggle to walk and was seen limping. At one point he seemed to not be able to support his weight with his left knee before calling for the physio to the ground. There was a 10-15 minute break for the physio to look at Hardik and though the all-rounder tried to finish his over, he was limping even while walking to his mark and a decision was made to get him further treatment.
Pune: India's Hardik Pandya reacts after he suffered an injury during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI10_19_2023_000111B)Former India captain Virat Kohli bowled the remaining three balls to complete the over, giving away just two runs as Bangladesh raced to 47 for no loss at the end of nine overs.
Tanzid Hasan hammered Shardul Thakur for two sixes separated by a four in three successive deliveries in the pacer's first over as Bangladesh raced to fifty in 9.2 overs. They were 60 for no loss at the end of the 10th over.
With Hardik's return to field for bowling looking a bit difficult, skipper Rohit Sharma will have to juggle his bowlers around to prevent Bangladesh from putting up a big score, which looks likely considering the start they have got.
