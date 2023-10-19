ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli Pilots India’s Juggernaut in 7-Wicket Win Over B’Desh

Less than 24 hours after the Kiwis audaciously attempted to remould the narrative on favourites, India have re-instated status quo in a commanding fashion, beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in their fourth 2023 ICC World Cup match.

Chasing a target of 257 runs – which was not daunting by any means on what can be termed as a batting paradise without any apprehension – India chose not to deviate from his acquired affinity towards an attacking brand of cricket. They accumulated those runs in only 41.3 overs, at the loss of three wickets.