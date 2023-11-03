Siraj Sizzles, Leaves India Spoilt for Choice: The Envy-Inducing Dilemma!

Neighbour’s envy, Owner's Pride! This famous tagline for a television product back in the 1980s is still vivid in the minds of the millennials who were born in India.

Millennials are essentially those born between 1981 and 1996. A generation who are currently either outside the country running a successful tech firm in Silicon Valley or are nestled elsewhere but still rooting for their favourite cricket team, India.

Years after they have left the country, they still believe in the team that they so dearly loved in their teenage years, but sadly underachieved. This was the team of the 1990s.