India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: India One Win From Semis Berth

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score: Toss at 1:30pm IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma's back home in Mumbai with his Indian team and returns to the familiar Wankhede Stadium this afternoon for the teams' seventh match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.
The opponents are Sri Lanka, and on the agenda is booking a place in the semis with a victory tonight.
Currently placed second in the World Cup 2023 points table with 12 points, behind South Africa only on net run rate, two points from the game tonight will make India the first team to get to 14 points in the tournament, which will be enough to seal a berth in the semis.
Each team is playing nine league stage matches following which the top four move into the semis.
