World Cup 2023: After Fiery 82, Shreyas Iyer Hits Back at Short Ball Criticism

Grind Has Been Intense: Shreyas Iyer

Iyer has had an injury-ravaged year, where he missed the Indian Premier League season, much of the Asia Cup and the international fixtures with his back troubles. After the comprehensive 302-run victory against Sri Lanka, he opened up on his recovery journey.

“I was longing to come back to the team. I am thankful for where I am and I also want to thank myself for working hard to be here with the team. I know the grind and the preparation I went through before coming here. It was intense. And also, the people who supported me through this journey, I would just like to thank them for being there for me and supporting me through thick and thin,” the batter said.