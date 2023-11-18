World Cup 2023: Rohit Rebuts Cummins – No Advantage in Having WC-Winning Players

A few hours prior to the 2023 ICC World Cup final between India and Australia, which will be played in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium tomorrow (19 November), the two captains – Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins – have engrossed themselves in a session of claims and counter-claims. Whilst the latter had previously said having players from the 2015 World Cup-winning team would be an added advantage for the Aussies, the former has now refuted it, saying their line of thought is not in synchronisation with that of India.

Notably, five players who featured in that Australian triumph – David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood – are all expected to take the field against India tomorrow, in their quest to win the sixth title.