World Cup 2023: India vs Australia – 5 Player Battles That Could Decide Winner

There has not been any aspect where India have not established undisputed superiority at the 2023 ICC World Cup. Topping every chart – from the league stage points table to that of the leading wicket-takers and run-scorers – India were the first team to qualify for Sunday’s (19 November) final.

The second entrant – Australia – was, however, a surprise, but only if one is to judge by the disastrous start of their campaign. For, if we are to look at history and records, the five-time champions have always found a way to the top, having featured in seven of the previous 12 finals.