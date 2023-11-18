Can India's Irresistible Juggernaut Triumph in the Cricket World Cup Final?

When India first won the cricket World Cup, in 1983, I was living in Singapore, heading the office there of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Singapore Television did not show the match; Cable TV, let alone satellite broadcasts, did not exist. I had to strain to listen to the static-ridden voices squawking at me from the BBC short-wave radio commentary.

But it was enthralling for all that, and I still remember the exhilaration of India’s surprise win over the world champions, the West Indies, late into the night in Singapore.

My blessed father, living in India, video-recorded India’s key matches for me, including every ball of that final, and before too long, a suitcase full of bulky VHS cassettes had arrived, to be shared on a Sunday viewing binge with a similarly cricket-obsessed English friend, a law professor at the Singapore University.