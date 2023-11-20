World Cup 2023 Final: ‘Rohit Was Exceptional’ – Coach Dravid Praises Captain

Speaking on his team’s skipper after the match, coach Dravid said “Rohit has been an exceptional leader. He has really led this team fantastically well. I think he's certainly got the dressing room. He has always been available for any of our conversations, any of our meetings. Sometimes, there's been a lot of planning, a lot of strategy that goes in, but he has always committed to those things. He's given a lot of his personal time and energy into this campaign.”