World Cup 2023 Final: 10 Years, 10 Events, 0 Trophies – India’s Agony Continues

When India took on Australia in the 2023 ICC World Cup final, their fans could not have been more confident than they already were. And, it was justifiable – India had been, by far, the most dominant team of the competition.

They came into the final on the back of ten consecutive victories, with almost all of them being one-sided triumphs. Yet, when the stakes were at their highest, India fluffed their lines, succumbing to a six-wicket defeat in front of over 90,000 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.