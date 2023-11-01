ICC World Cup 2023: Meet the Quartet From Khost, Coasting Afghanistan to Fame

Who Are the Khost Quartet?

Among the major reasons behind Afghanistan’s ascendancy – a team that played their first international match only 14 years ago – are their openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (224 runs) and Ibrahim Zadran (212 runs).

With the ball, alongside globetrotter Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been influential, picking up six wickets – three of which came against Sri Lanka. Then, there is the 18-year-old mystery spinner, Noor Ahmad, who has been deployed effectively. In the only game he featured in – against Pakistan – Noor picked up three wickets.

Barring the obvious that they all are very young, there are a couple of similarities among the quartet.